Coi Leray Addresses Her Critics On "Bout Me"

After Drake shared photos of Coi Leray to his Instagram Story of the rapper rocking his Chrome Hearts gear, many believed the OVO mogul was signing off on Leray's talents. It would make for her biggest co-sign to date, if true, and quickly, her fans began shifting rumors about the two one day collaborating. We haven't received any news of that just yet, but Coi Leray did return on Friday (May 7) to share her latest single, "Bout Me."

The track seems to be inspired by real-life events as Leray has navigated her Rap star dreams with the drama in her personal life. Social media users bore witness to the rapper's online spat with her father, Benzino, and their eventual reconciliation. Leray has also been hit with criticisms over her looks and body shape, but she's made it known that she doesn't intend to change anything about herself.

Following the success of her single "No More Parties," fans are hoping that "Bout Me" will continue the hype surrounding Coi Leray and her rise. Stream "Bout Me" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch, I'm, uh, yeah, tired of talking

Uh, yeah, uh, why they keep talking 'bout me?

Uh, yeah, b*tch keep talking, uh, yeah, yeah

But they don't know nothin' about me

Uh, uh, I gotta go get it, yeah, I gotta keep winnin'

Yeah, gotta feed my family 'cause it ain't about me