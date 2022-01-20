New Jersey-raised recording artist Coi Leray is brushing off comparisons to rapper DeJ Loaf, claiming that she does not sound like the Detroit-based artist before previewing a new song produced by Chief Keef.

Following her breakout year, Coi Leray is addressing the seemingly constant comparisons to DeJ Loaf. On social media, critics have compared the two, pointing to DeJ's style as a clear influence for Coi. However, aside from her look, Coi doesn't think that should be a conversation, responding to a fan on Twitter.

"I f*ck with her but clearly @coi_leray bit @DeJLoaf style right?" said one person on the platform.

"Maybe it’s the tomboy stud vibe we have in common... but we do not sound alike," replied Coi. "From no more parties to big Prrdd and twinnem n***a you cannot tell me we sound alike."

Coi's music has been a little more pop-leaning than DeJ Loaf's, so she definitely has a point. While they share similar vocal stylings at times, they are definitely both serious superstars and have been dominant in their own ways over the years.

As Coi continues to work on her upcoming debut studio album, which is expected in the coming months, we're sure this isn't the last she'll be hearing of those comparisons. Check out her response below, as well as the new song she's been previewing, produced by Chicago rapper Chief Keef.