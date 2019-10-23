Yesterday, Miley Cyrus made headlines for her comment that was interpreted as disrespectful to the LGBTQ community. In a joint IG Live session with her new boo, Cody Simpson, she told women that they "don't have to be gay" because "there are good men out there," such as Simpson. After receiving backlash for this statement that implied homosexuality is a choice, Cyrus apologized and clarified that she merely intended to "[talk] shit about sucky guys."

Now, Simpson is echoing Cyrus' sentiment that he was the first good guy that she has managed to find. In an interview on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show, when asked about his blossoming relationship with Cyrus, Simpson said, "I’m very, very, very romantic. I don’t think she...she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before."

This remark is already being spun as Simpson throwing shade at Cyrus' past partners, namely Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. The Hannah Montana star ended her year-long marriage and ten-year-long relationship with Hemsworth back in August. She started seeing Carter shortly after, but that fling only lasted about a month. At the beginning of October, Cyrus and Simpson were spotted locking lips in public and things have been hot and heavy between the two ever since. The Australian singer explained that his relationship with Cyrus was able to escalate so quickly because they have known each other for years and there may have always been a spark there. "I think we were interested in each other since we first met, even when I was like, 18, but it was not the right time," he said on Kyle & Jackie O. "I told her. I was like, I used to kiss the TV screen when I was like, 9."