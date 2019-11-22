Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Wednesday to shut down the breakup rumours about him and girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. On his story, the Australian singer posted a screenshot of the image currently occupying his phone background—an adorable throwback photo of a young Miley grinning at the camera. Rumours started to spread that the pair had split earlier this week, but in this indirect yet not-so-subtle manner, Cody is telling the world that he and Miley are still very much involved.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The two artists have been involved for a mere two months, but their relationship has had people talking since day one. Shortly after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth in July after less than a year of marriage, Miley was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. The two didn't last long, though, but Miley quickly moved on as she was spotted kissing Cody in early October. Since this public display of affection, for which Miley defended herself against, Miley and Cody have been very open about their relationship; when Miley was hospitalized for tonsillitis, she posted an adorable video of Cody serenading her, and they were spotted making out before going to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios last month with friends. These spottings of the two lovebirds will only get more frequent, it seems, since Cody has made it clear that he only has eyes for Miley.