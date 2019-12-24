Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus began dating immediately after the "Wrecking Ball" singer ended things with Kaitlynn Carter, followed by the ending of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth. The duo have been spotted getting affectionate in more places than one and Cody even spent Thanksgiving with Miley's family just last month. A few weeks back they were hit with reports of a break up and once again new sources claim there could be trouble in paradise.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Cody was partying at the Little Sister Lounge in New York this past weekend and was seen "drinking and flirting with girls." The source, who was clearly watching Cody more than enjoying the party, said the Australian act kissed a girl on the lips who almost fainted by being in Cody's presence - a bit dramatic, to say the least.

Once the reports became public knowledge, Cody's representative issued a statement denying such cheating allegations. "There is absolutely no truth to this story," his representative stated. "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

When Miley first began dating Cody, she pulled in some hate for how fast she jumped into a new relationship but she quickly shut down such negative opinions. "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence," she continued. "I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world .... if we can't beat em, join em!