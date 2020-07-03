After news broke recently that Coco Austin's father, Steve Austin, had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the reality star opened up about how tough it's been watching him battle this deadly disease. On Wednesday night, Coco spoke to Page Six about her dad's current condition, stating: “It’s not looking good. I wish I had better results today.” She revealed that he has pneumonia in both lungs and may need to be put on a ventilator.

“I just want him to pull through,” Coco told Page Six. “I’ve been sending as much love as I can but there’s only so much I can do from a distance. I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.” Steve is currently being treated at Abrazo ArrowHead Hospital in Glendale, Arizona. Coco and her husband, Ice-T, have been quarantined at their second home in Arizona for about a month and a half.

“He’s at the point where he can’t even talk,” she said about her father. “He can’t even say a word. For him to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ is so hard that I have to use texting now, and today he doesn’t even want to text anymore. He’s just getting so frustrated that he’s in this position that he doesn’t want to get on the phone.”

Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Coco explains that she last saw her dad on Father's Day, which is when he started experiencing symptoms. She also shared that two of her aunts have contracted the virus, as well. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart,” she said. “We’re here thinking we came to Arizona to get away from the craziness in New York and New Jersey, and I feel like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here.” Coco goes on to stress the importance of wearing a mask, emphasizing how few people she's seen wearing one in Arizona.

“I mostly wanted to do this interview to let people know that I didn’t feel like my family could be touched,” she confessed. “And to know that the most healthy person in this family is about to go on a ventilator, they’re talking about that, which is really hard because I’m pretty much the next of kin. I have a really big family and they put it in my hands to make these decisions, so it’s been really hard to have to even talk about.” Read the full interview here, or watch the video above.