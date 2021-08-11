As she continues to defend her right to breastfeed her five-year-old daughter, Coco Austin has made another revelation that captured attenion. There has been a strange influx of celebrities lately sharing their bathing habits—or lack thereof—and Austin adds her name to the list of famous figures who have decided to tell the world that they don't shower daily if it isn't necessary.

Coco and her husband Ice-T have repeatedly defended their parenting choices when it comes to their adorable little girl Chanel, and during a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, the model-mom also revealed her bathing routine.



Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, entertainers like Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis, Dax Shephard and wife Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhall all revealed that they don't find it necessary to bathe daily and several of them said they only wash when they feel dirty or smell bad. Coco seemingly agreed.

"Well, I don't shower every day," Coco said matter-of-factly. "I do what's needed. My hair—I wash my hair every four days. Yeah, but when I'm feeling icky, I'll get in the shower. Whether that's every day, that may be, but that could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body."

This debate continues to divide, so watch Coco Austin's clip below and let us know if you agree or disagree with bathing daily.

[via]