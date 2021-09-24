When back to school season rolls around, it’s not uncommon to see some parents getting even more excited than their children as they load up on the latest clothing and accessories for their little ones. This year, model Coco Austin revealed that she even let her 5-year-old daughter get her nails done ahead of her annual class photo.

“School Picture day,” the 42-year-old captioned her post from Thursday. “For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails.. I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her…. @babychanelnicole.”

@coco/Instagram

The model’s 3 million followers were quick to chime in with their opinions on Austin’s parenting style, writing things like, “Too young for nails!!!!!”

”A five year old breastfed with acrylic tips,” another comment reads, also hating on the mother of one’s decision to feed her child herself.

“Tips for a 5 year old, but you still breastfeed her, come on…Just ridiculous.”

Many others were quick to rush to Coco and Chanel’s defence, leaving sweet comments like, “so pretty…I see a little bit of mama in these photos!”

“Y’all are so judgmental! Worry about your own children and lives. This little girl is well taken care of, loved and blessed. Y’all go somewhere with all that negativity,” someone else wrote.

Another commenter was quick to remind people that it costs $0.00 to “mind ya damn business” when you don’t agree with the way other people parent.

Page Six reached out to Austin and her team for comment on the social media backlash, but did not receive a response.

What do you think about 5-year-old Chanel’s acrylic nails? Too much, or a fun treat for her school picture day?

