A little mommy-daughter time is just what Coco Austin needed during these stressful days. The model and wife to Ice-T recently shared that one of her closest friends, Stacey Disney, had suddenly passed away. Austin revealed that she's spoken to Disney just hours before and reported that contrary to the rumors that were floating around, Disney died of a heart attack that wasn't treated quickly enough.

Austin described her friend as "the nicest, sweetest, gentle human being" who was "always laughing with great positive energy." A day after reflecting on her friendship with Disney, Austin resurfaced on Instagram with her five-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole. The pair wore matching coral-colored swimsuits as the tot was all smiles standing poolside with her mom.

"Last week was a tough week for me but continued with my family trip and put a smile on my face for Chanel," Coco Austin wrote in the caption. "Life is precious. Appreciate every moment." Little Chanel often makes adorable appearances on her parents' social media pages as the family of three—and their multitude of dogs—pose together for vacations, photoshoots, holidays, and much more.

Check out a few posts from the happy family below.

[via]