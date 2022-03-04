Cochise Returns With New Single, "Do It Again"

Determined to become the next artist to blow up out of Florida, 23-year-old artist Cochise has returned with the release of his new single, "Do It Again."

Continuing to buzz across the nation, the new video single highlights Cochise's fast raps over a mesmerizing beat. Produced by NonBruh and Paradyse, "Do It Again" is another record from Cochise that blurs genre barriers, offering a preview of what's to come later this year. It arrives following the rapper's tour with Aminé, supporting the Portland-based artist at sixteen different shows.

Cochise is destined to have a huge year and "Do It Again" is really just the start for him. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, me and my n***as we dance

Shorty, she say she a fan

Notice I'm takin' this land

Told her I don't give a damn

It's every morning I pray

I can't keep the demons away

Had to wake up to God

And I'm telling him thanks