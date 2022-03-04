mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cochise Returns With New Single, "Do It Again"

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2022 15:20
207 Views
13
1
Columbia RecordsColumbia Records
Columbia Records

Do It Again
Cochise

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Cochise shares his mesmerizing new single, "Do It Again."


Determined to become the next artist to blow up out of Florida, 23-year-old artist Cochise has returned with the release of his new single, "Do It Again."

Continuing to buzz across the nation, the new video single highlights Cochise's fast raps over a mesmerizing beat. Produced by NonBruh and Paradyse, "Do It Again" is another record from Cochise that blurs genre barriers, offering a preview of what's to come later this year. It arrives following the rapper's tour with Aminé, supporting the Portland-based artist at sixteen different shows.

Cochise is destined to have a huge year and "Do It Again" is really just the start for him. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, me and my n***as we dance
Shorty, she say she a fan
Notice I'm takin' this land
Told her I don't give a damn
It's every morning I pray
I can't keep the demons away
Had to wake up to God
And I'm telling him thanks

Cochise florida new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cochise Returns With New Single, "Do It Again"
13
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject