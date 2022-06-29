Cochise took over a throne for his XXL Freshman Freestyle on Tuesday, rapping about Naruto, video games, and more. The 24-year-old Florida rapper is the latest from the 2022 XXL Freshman Class to have their freestyle published by the outlet.

"To be honest, my life got better when I was 5/I been in the rain feelin' pain and I ain’t talkin’ ’bout Jiraiya," he raps to open his freestyle, referencing a character from Naruto. "Went to the jeweler, now the earpiece heavy/Pole hit his back, now he look like Neji/See me, I throw the work to my mans like a Manning/If I ever take a L, it’s in silence like Sammy/Keep God on my mind, you would think I’m Fred Hammond/Heard you n****s gettin' hungry, that’s the point of being famine."





He goes on to rhyme about playing MMOs, RPGs, and soccer games with his family and friends.

"I just like to have fun," he told XXL. "That’s my main thing, having fun. Life is short as shit. It’s like, do you want to live life just getting money or do you want to live life having fun and then potentially getting money? That sounds funner to me."

Cochise is fresh off of the release of his latest album, The Inspection, which hit streaming platforms, last Friday. The project features collaborations with Chief Keef, Young Nudy, and more.

Other artists included on the XXL Freshman list include BabyTron, Kaycyy, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, Kali, Doechii, and Nardo Wick. Thus far, XXL has shared freestyles from SoFaygo, Nardo Wick, Doechii, Babyface Ray, Kali, KayCyy, and now, Cochise.

Check out Cochise's XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

