Cochise Drops Fan-Favorite Song "Pocket Rocket"

Cochise listens to his fans. The rising rapper loves to preview his new music for his biggest supporters on social media, and at this point, he's built up a catalog of songs that his fans are constantly begging him to release. One of the most requested records to date has been "Pocket Rocket," and the 22-year-old recording artist has officially come through with the track, dropping it on all streaming platforms.

In the midst of a breakout year, Cochise continues to impress with each new release, and he's done so yet again with "Pocket Rocket." With a video directed by Chivalry and Damien Wayne, the young rapper's personality is on full display, endearing fans to his brand and coming through for another successful drop.

This follows the viral "Tell Em" featuring $NOT.

Listen to Cochise's new record "Pocket Rocket" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard that boy, he pocket watchin'

I pull up with the pocket rocket

Heard that boy talkin' 'bout robbin', stop it

I be gettin' mil' like rocket, rocket

Fold that boy like a wallet, a wallet

I'm getting this money, I'm poppin', I'm poppin'

Baby, I'm hotter than Taki's, Taki's