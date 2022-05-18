The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has responded to claims made by Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steele, regarding jail conditions. Jail officials downplayed the allegations that Thug is being held "in dungeon-like conditions."

“This is a jail, it is a detention center,” the official told WSBTV. “It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The officials let the outlet roam around the facility to show what the conditions were like.

“The purpose of today is to let the community know that we’re not doing anything that we don’t want them to see,” Col. Temetris Atkins said. “We run an above-board jail and we want anybody and everybody to know that.”

The prison also welcomed members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference inside.

Young Thug is currently being held in isolation, which officials claim is for his own safety.

Speaking about the inhumane conditions, Steel had described Thug's cell as a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day.”

In addition to Thug, Gunna, and over 20 other members of YSL were named in the massive indictment. The two rappers are being charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. Thug is additionally being hit with several other drug and firearms charges.

Thug's next court appearance will come for an emergency bond hearing next Monday, Steele reportedly told WSBTV.

[Via]