Coachella has announced a new collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The partnership will auction off lifetime passes to the festivals as NFTs.

The “Coachella Keys Collection,” includes 10 one-of-one NFTs that grant lifetime festival access and VIP on-site experiences for the 2022 edition of Coachella. NFT holders will also have front row access to the Coachella stage, onstage access at the Sahara Tent, and a celebrity chef-hosted dinner. Each holder will also receive passes to every festival and access to unique virtual experiences.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Innovation Lead for Coachella, Sam Schoonover said, “We’ve all seen how NFTs enable true ownership of art and media on the internet. We wanted to take it one step further and use NFTs to enable ownership of experiences in the real world, too.” He added, “Only blockchain technology can give us the unique ability to offer tradable lifetime passes to Coachella for the first time ever. We’re excited about building new utility and community for our fans with NFTs, and in FTX we found the partner that we trust to provide us with infrastructure and support to help us usher in this new frontier.”

Coachella’s NFT auction is set to go live this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m Pacific through their official NFT marketplace. The NFTs are minted on Solana and a portion of all sales will be donated to GiveDirectly, Lideres Campesinas, and Find Food Bank.

The full lineup for Coachella is expected to feature headliners Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and Harry Styles. Back in October, Coachella and Stagecoach festivals announced that they would no longer require full vaccination for the 2022 festival.

[Via]