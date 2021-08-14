If you are one of the tens of thousands of people aching to retreat to the deserts of California for a multiday festival, you are in for some good news. Coachella fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the coveted festival to make its triumphant return since 2019, and we recently reported that the event is all set up to begin once again next year. The big announcement was made back in June, however, Coachella organizers released their set of safety guidelines this week.

U.S. citizens have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine debate, and as each state implements its own regulations, mandates vary. We've watched as over the summer thousands of festivals goers—vaccinated and unvaccinated—enjoyed watching their favorite artists in massive, unmasked crowds. The rising cases involving the more aggressive Delta variant have caused Coachella executives to make some moves.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will reportedly take place from April 15 to April 24, and all guests will now be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated. “We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, the COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said according to The Los Angeles Times. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again.

“We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one,” Marciano added. “We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

According to the L.A. Times, California has seen a 58 percent increase in COVID cases within the last two weeks. AEG will also require guests at the Stagecoach Festival as well as all of their other venues and events to be vaccinated, as well.

[via]