Coronavirus-related health concerns are wreaking havoc across the globe and the important question that remains up in the air is: Is Coachella still going to happen this year? Instagram influencers and Frank Ocean fans are in shambles as the possibility looms that the music festival will be cancelled. It seems Coachella is too crucial to be shut down entirely though, as rumors are circulating that it will simply be moved from April to October. While ticket-holders rejoice that they will still get the chance to take photos of their fits at the hottest music event of the year, Elon Musk believes Coachella should be cancelled altogether due to it "sucking."

Amid all the speculation regarding the festival's fate, Musk tweeted, "Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking." He then explained his stance in follow-up tweets: "Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe... Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could [wander] around & find great unknown bands."

While it goes without saying that the tech mogul is far from anti-capitalist king, Coachella's official Twitter account decided to call out Musk's hypocrisy. Coachella replied to Musk's criticism with a photo of Jaden Smith standing atop a floating Tesla Model X during his set at that very festival last year. To drive home how swiftly Musk got shut down, Coachella simply captioned the photo, "lol". People may not have ran from Jaden's performance to the nearest Tesla dealership, but the photo speaks volumes. Even Musk felt the need to concede: "Ok fine, that was good haha."

Jaden then chimed in with a message that tried to bring reconciliation in a time of fear and divisiveness: ":) @elonmusk I Love You @coachella I Love You."