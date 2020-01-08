Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has a long history - a 20-year-long history to be exact. The mega-festival has grown to bring in 125,000 people for each of its two weekends and has become one of the biggest events in music. Music festivals continue to proliferate each year, but Coachella remains the most talked-about and most-emulated. It highlights the hottest up-and-comers and books the most impressive headliners to provide weekends filled with surprises. YouTube Originals will explore how Coachella has evolved into such a massive cultural phenomenon in its forthcoming documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.

The doc will include behind-the-scenes stories of the festival's origins, exclusive interviews and footage of iconic performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Jane's Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Moby, Beck and Radiohead. YouTube will debut the flick on March 31 and will also be streaming many of the festival's sets for the tenth year in-a-row.

Coachella revealed its 2020 lineup last week with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean as headliners. Other notable acts include Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, DaBaby, Summer Walker and Roddy Ricch.