27-year-old Culture Bermudez, also known as rapper CoachDaGhost, was nabbed by the NYPD in Georgia on Friday, NY Daily News reports. He was brought back from Clayton County and charged with the slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Sanon, which took place on March 13th.

Sanon had reportedly been headed out on a walk with a group of his friends when a gunman jumped out of the backseat of a silver sedan and opened fire at E. 82nd St near Farragut Road shortly after 10 AM; the teen died at the scene, a 20-year-old was shot in the face, and a 19-year-old had bullets graze both of his legs.

Cops were able to identify Bermudez as a suspect, but by the time they’d put the pieces together, the “Hit List” recording artist had already fled the state. The article notes that he’s a member of the Hood Starz street gang, and spent 2011 - 2017 locked up for shooting a rival at the Marcus Garvey Houses. Following his release, he was placed on parole until 2022, court records state.

Sanon’s mother, Juliana was at a doctor’s appointment when the incident occurred. She revealed that she got a notification on her phone about a nearby crime, but never suspected it would be her own child who had been slain. “I didn’t expect that I would come back and not see my son,” she told Daily News. “I just want to know why.”

Upon arriving back to her neighbourhood, Mrs. Sanon found her son still laying dead on the sidewalk. “The last thing I saw of my son is him lying down in a crouched position covered in the white blanket on the road. I just wanted to hold him,” she said in an interview following Bryan’s death. “I just wish to see my son right now. I just want to see him and hold him.”

It seems to remain unclear whether Bermudez was the shooter or driver. A 26-year-old accomplice, Naquan Pruitt, was arrested back in July, and is being held on murder and attempted murder charges. CoachDaGhost was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault, with his arraignment pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Saturday.

