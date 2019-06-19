With the 2020 elections creeping up on us, all political candidates are gearing up for the public to pick them. Indubitably, the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, has also geared up for war and began his re-election campaign. The 45th president recently launched his 2020 presidential re-election campaign via a rally set in Orlando, Florida. The whole speech was broadcasted on Fox News, but not MSNBC. CNN started broadcasting the first five minutes but quickly halted when Trump supporters began dissing them.

According to The Daily Beast, the news network chose to pull the plug on Trump's speech approximately five minutes in after he made some claims about "fake news media." As he complained about the news outlet concocting false stories surrounding him and his presidential run, his fanbase began chanting "CNN sucks!" in unison. At some point during the chants, the news channel decided to peace out altogether and stopped broadcasting the event. The occurrence sparked a debate on social, with some users celebrating CNN's actions and others admonishing them. Watch above to see the exact moment when CNN stopped airing the speech. Moreover, you may take a look at the ensuing reactions, both opposing and approving, below.

[Via]