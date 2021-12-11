A Connecticut man named John Griffin has been arrested by the FBI after being charged by a federal grand jury in Vermont. The 44-year-old was reportedly charged with “three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

The indictment for his arrest reveals that Griffin, who was employed as a producer at CNN, spent the months of April to July of 2020 using apps like Kik and Google Hangouts to get in touch with people who appeared to be parents of underage daughters.

His plan was to ingrain his belief that “a woman is a woman regardless of her age, and that women should be “sexually subservient and inferior to men” into the parents of these girls, who he hoped would allow him to “train” their daughters into sexual submission.

Daily Voice reports that, in June of last year, Griffin “advised a mother of 9 and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was ‘trained properly’.” The article also notes that the CNN producer sent the woman $3,000 for plane tickets so she and her youngest daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport.

The woman and her child flew to Boston in July of 2020 and were picked up by the 44-year-old, who drove them to his Ludlow, Vermont house where the 9-year-old was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity, which she followed through with.

The Connecticut resident allegedly attempted to entice two other children online. In April, he reportedly “proposed to engage in a ‘virtual training session’ over a video chat that would include him instructing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction.”

Griffin faces a mandatory sentence of minimum 10 years, with a maximum life sentence, and it’s also been noted that “the federal government intends to seek the forfeiture of Griffin’s Ludlow house, his Tesla, a Mercedes, and other property that was used in the commission of the charged offences.”

