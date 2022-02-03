A major media network is taking another hit after its president admitted to having a consensual relationship with a colleague. CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker wasn't the subject of an investigation but he found himself at the forefront of his own scandal. Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by Zucker months ago amid allegations that Cuomo advised his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, during the latter's sexual assault investigation.

While investigating that controversy, it was uncovered that Zucker and his key lieutenant, Allison Gollust, had been involved in a romantic relationship. They have reportedly worked together for 20 years.



Jared Siskin / Contributor / Getty Images

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker reportedly stated in an email. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong." He added, "As a result, I am resigning today."

CNN reported that the news of Zucker's resignation shocked employees and that it was the former president's intention to help ease someone else into his position. However, others wanted him out as soon as possible.

Gollust hasn't been silent during this time and issued a statement of her own.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day."

