Numerous television networks have been going nonstop with election coverage over the past few days, especially as a huge swath of votes continues to pour in from key states. These networks have largely been praised for their big election boards that portray the different counties throughout the country and how they are casting their votes. Steve Kornacki of MSNBC and John King of CNN are two of the journalists being lauded for their work, and now, it turns out King is being meme'd.

While talking about election results in a certain county, King had written out some numbers at the top of the screen. During a conversation with Wolf Blitzer, King swiped the numbers out of the board and looked off to the side where he seemed a bit perturbed. This moment got the meme treatment as one genius Twitter user put a Pornhub banner there instead of the aforementioned numbers. This led to a few viral tweets that highlighted the fake moment.

This tweet circulated everywhere and some people actually got duped into thinking it was real. Of course, this was not the case and King made sure to address it all on Twitter. "Some clown taking time away from lying about something else apparently because they don’t like math," King wrote.

While the clip was fake, there is no denying it was pretty humorous, albeit, King didn't seem to think so. Either way, it's clear King has been one of the MVPs of this year's election coverage.