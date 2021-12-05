CNN has fired Chris Cuomo "effective immediately." The news anchor had previously been suspended for aiding his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amidst a series of accusations of sexual harassment.

The station announced the decision in a statement, Saturday: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Chris was suspended after the New York Attorney General's office released documents detailing how he used his position to find dirt on Andrew's accusers and helped the former governor craft a response to the charges.

Chris responded to the firing on Twitter, with a statement on his own: "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

