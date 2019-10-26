According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier Today, CNN Films, Focus Features, and HBO Max announced an upcoming documentary focused on the legendary chef, author, and travel documentarian, Anthony Bourdain. While it's currently unclear when the film will debut, it will show exclusively in theaters before moving over to television on CNN and streaming via HBO Max.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is set to direct. Neville is best known for his 2018 film, Won't You Be My Neighbor?.

“Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television. He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them," Neville said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling. CNN is in the DNA of Tony's work, and the perfect partners in this journey. I'm thrilled to be reteaming with Focus Features after our journey on Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. I am also happy that HBO Max will make sure Tony's audience only continues to grow."

CNN Films' Amy Entelis also commented saying, “We are thrilled that Morgan will bring his singular voice to this film, revealing what we loved so much about Tony. Partnering with Focus Features and HBO Max ensures even more of Tony’s devoted fans will be able to celebrate him."

“Morgan is the top of the game when it comes to documentary filmmaking and we’re delighted to be working with him again on this project with our great collaborators at CNN Films and HBO Max,” added Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.