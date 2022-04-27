CMG Signee Lil Poppa Drops "Under Investigation 3"

The CMG roster is growing by the month, it seems. Though Yo Gotti already had a solid roster of artists who've seen success in their own rights, he's getting deeper into his executive bag with his recent signings including Lil Poppa. The Jacksonville, FL artist has bubbled up in the underground over the past few years before landing a deal with Gotti. Now, he's readying his takeover with the release of his latest project.

As fans grew familiar with Poppa's catalog through Under Investigation 1 & 2, he's returned with the third installment as his CMG debut. Laced with 21 songs in total, the rapper keeps the features to a minimum. Yo Gotti appears on the previously released "H Spot," while Lil Duval and Jdot Breezy feature on "Kickin The Clouds" and "The Wire," respectively.

Check out the latest from Lil Poppa below.