CM Punk made his return to WWE television on Tuesday nearly six years after his fallout with the company. The former champ appeared during the closing moments of WWE Backstage, FS1’s new weekly studio show, and he revealed that he'll be back for next week's episode airing on Tuesday, November 19, at 11pm ET.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera, before adding, “I’ll see you here next week.”

Shortly after his unexpected appearance, the WWE on FOX Twitter account confirmed that CM Punk will be making periodic appearances on WWE Backstage starting next week. During his time with the company as a wrestler, Punk was a two-time WWE champion which included an impressive reign of 434 days.

Since leaving WWE, Punk has dabbled in UFC, wrote comic books for Marvel and starred in the recently released horror film, "Girl on the Third Floor." Wrestling fans are already thinking of some dream matches now that he's back in the fold, but it still doesn't appear that Punk has any desire to compete in the WWE again.

