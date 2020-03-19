Former WWE superstar CM Punk has gotten into twitter feuds with several current wrestlers since rejoining the world of professional wrestling as part of the "WWE Backstage" studio show on FS1. Naturally, wrestling fans hoped that one of the internet beefs would actually lead to Punk's in-ring return but, as of now, nothing has materialized.

During a recent interview on the Swings & Mrs. show, Punk revealed the four matches he'd actually consider coming out of retirement for “if the slate was clean, if the money was right.”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

According to Punk, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Rey Mysterio are on his short life of potential dream matches, as is New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay.

"As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company."

During his time with the WWE, Punk was a two-time WWE champion which included an impressive reign of 434 days. His last in-ring appearance came as a participant in the 30-man Royal Rumble in 2014.