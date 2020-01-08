WWE superstar The Miz was a featured guest during Tuesday night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 and, of course, he felt like his particular episode was the best so far.

In a video posted to the WWE on Fox twitter account following the show, the A-Lister was seen bragging about how good the show, when co-hosts Renee Young and Paige contented that some previous episodes might have been better. No issues there, just some good ole fashioned banter.

The Miz then took a subtle jab at CM Punk by saying, "oh, sorry I didn't change the culture," referencing a comment made by Punk during his first appearance on the WWE Backstage. As it turns out, Punk didn't take that joke lightly.

The former WWE champ posted the following tweet on Wednesday morning in response to the video: "Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia, you fucking dork." Yikes.

Naturally, WWE fans had plenty to say about that tweet, which has since been deleted. Check out some of the reactions below.