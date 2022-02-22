Clyde Guevara & DJ Drama Drop Gangsta Grillz Tape "486 Columbia Street"

Red Hook, Brooklyn native Clyde Guevara has been through a lot in the last few years and he's telling his stories on his new collaborative project with DJ Drama, 486 Columbia Street. The new tape is part of the iconic Gangsta Grillz series with DJ Drama providing commentary throughout the project.

Last year, Clyde Guevara's music partner and best friend, Harry, passed away. His younger brother is currently facing ten years in prison. And many of his friends that appeared in the recently released "Old Me" music video are back in prison after completing seven and nine-year bids. Clyde has a lot to talk about on the new project, diving into some of his trauma and using music as a healing method.





"Clyde’s sound is refreshing and exciting," said DJ Drama. "Reminded me of what I grew up loving but with a sound straight outta 2030."

"There is no disputing the vivid songwriting that Clyde brings to the game," added Don Cannon. "He will be a force in the rap game in 3,2,1."

Listen to Clyde Guevara's new mixtape below and let us know what you think about the rising rapper in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Old Me

2. Jedi

3. Percy

4. Deep Mobb

5. Agent Zero

6. Never Let A N***a Ice Me

7. Slanguage

8. Nauseous

9. Still Hott