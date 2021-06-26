One of the most prestigious sporting events of the year is the Tour De France. The entire event takes place over 21 days and it sees some of the best cyclists in the world take part in a test of endurance that comes with a massive prize for the winner. Winning the Tour De France is no small task and there are many things that can go wrong along the way.

Today marked the very first day of the Tour De France and with COVID cases on the decline, the route was packed with fans who were on each side of the road. Unfortunately, one fan got a little too overzealous and ended up on the course as they looked to show off their sign for some air time. As you can imagine, this didn't go over well for the fan, or the riders for that matter, as there was a huge pile-up as a direct result of the fan's actions. It was one of the biggest crashes in Tour De France history and many fans are livid at what went down.

Numerous Tour De France favorites were involved in the crash and some cyclists even had their bikes busted up. Any cyclist who was following the initial crash ended up as part of the pile-up and it remains to be seen whether or not some of these guys can grind their way back near the top of the leaderboard.

While the first day has been eventful, it's getting publicity for all of the wrong reasons.

Julien Goldstein/Getty Images