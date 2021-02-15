Clot has consistently been one of Nike's favorite collaborators over the years and every few months, sneakerheads can expect these two to link up and offer something truly great. This was especially true with the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 "Kiss Of Death," which released all the way back in 2006 as part of the launch of ACU, which is a sneaker boutique in China. Fans have been waiting for these to make a comeback and 15 years later, it looks like that wish is about to be fulfilled.

After DJ Khaled previewed the shoe on his Instagram page, fans were gearing up for new details, and today, we got some official images. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a beige suede upper with some burgundy on the back heel and Nike swoosh. Orange is placed on the midsole, all while the toe box is translucent and contains some symbols. The whole shoe is inspired by the spiritual energy "Chi," and the colorway is incredibly unique when compared to the rest of the Air Max 1 catalog.

So far, a release date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike