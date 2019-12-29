If you've been paying attention to sneaker culture over the past couple of months, then you're aware of the collaboration between Nike and Clot on the Air Force 1 Low. These two streetwear juggernauts dropped a pair of colorways including one black and the other blue. What was cool about these colorways is that they featured silk uppers with some interesting patterns. Sneakerheads have been wondering if another colorway could be on the horizon and as it turns out, there is indeed one on the way.

Thanks to the Instagram account @Sneakerjamz, we have a fresh look at this "Rose Gold" offering which features the exact same design elements as the previous two colorways. The silk uppers are the same except this time they come in a light pink coloring. From there, a gum bottom adds a nice bit of contrast. If you felt like the first two colorways were too dark and masculine, these could certainly be a great pick up.

According to Sole Collector, these could come out as early as January of next year although an official release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for details regarding this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.