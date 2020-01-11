Nike had a dominant 2019 and in 2020, they will be certainly looking to build on all of their success. At the tail end of last year, Nike came through with a pair of Air Force 1 Low collabs with one of their favorite partners in crime, Clot. These Air Force 1 Low colorways were extravagant as there was both a black and blue version with gorgeous silky patterns on the upper. From there, a white midsole and gum bottom helped round out the features. This time around, Nike and Clot are back at it again, this time with a "Rose Gold" colorway.

This shoe has the same pattern as the first two colorways, except this time, the silky material is a beautiful shade of pink. Thanks to @kickwhoshow, we now have some detailed images of what the shoe will look like both in hand and on foot. The lowkey shade of pink allows this sneaker to be quite versatile. It can go with various different outfits and will be a dope addition to any collection.

These are dropping on Saturday, January 11th for $250 USD. Let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.