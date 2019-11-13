CLOT and Nike have another limited edition Air Force 1 Low collaboration in the works, coming on the heels of the exclusive "Blue Silk" colorway that recently released. This time around, CLOT and Nike have joined forces with Japanese streetwear label Fragment Design for a three-way collab featuring a "Black Silk" construction.

The black silk uppers are highlighted by a tonal all-over print just like the "Blue Silk" iteration, and it is believed that there is a red leather base that will be revealed when the silk is torn away. A release date has not yet been announced but we expect the collaborative kicks to retail for $250 just like the Blue iteration.

Scroll down for some additional photos of the CLOT x Fragment x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Silk" collab, and stay tuned for more details.