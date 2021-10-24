CLOT and Jordan Brand have teamed up for numerous collaborations in the past and moving forward, fans are completely expecting them to come through with even more great shoes. CLOT has a unique design philosophy and their colorways are always some of the most unique. Whether it be the Air Jordan 14, or the Jordan 35, CLOT always seems to understand the assignment. Having said that, it should be no surprise that teasers for a new CLOT x Jumpman collab have started to surface on the internet.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now have a first look at the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low, which can be found below. The shoe is going to have a black base to it, while there are red and silver highlights all the way throughout. From there, we even have green on the outsole and the lace lock. Overall, it is an interesting colorway that is set to come with some CLOT branding on the back heel.

As of right now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.