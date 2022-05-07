Clot and Jordan Brand have come through on numerous collaborations over the years. Clot is one of those brands that always seems to work well with Nike, so it should come as no surprise that they are back in 2022 with a new collaboration, this time on the Air Jordan 5 Low. This new collab has been teased for quite some time but now, there seems to be official images and even a release date.

As you can see from the images down below, the shoe has a mostly black upper, all while the laces and Jumpman logo are red. From there, we have black and silver on the midsole, all while the outsole has a clear gum look to it. There is a lot to like here, and it is clear that Clot knocked it out of the park here.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, May 14th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

