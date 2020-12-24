Clot has worked a lot with Nike and Jordan Brand in the past which means it only makes sense that they would continue that partnership heading into 2021. While 2020 was certainly a horrible year for a lot of reasons, there are still things to be excited about in 2021, and it seems like there are plenty of great sneakers on the horizon. Just last week, we reported on the Clot x Air Jordan 14 Low collab and now, it seems like Clot will also be delivering a new colorway of the Air Jordan 35.

Recently, the official images of the shoe were released to the public and it's clear that it has a fairly unique colorway. This colorway has officially been listed as "Sepia Stone/Metallic Gold/Desert Sand" and based on these images, it's clear that fans are going to have some polarizing opinions. The vast majority of the shoe is covered in brown suede and synthetics, all while we get some green and red on the sides. Overall, this scheme is fairly clean and appears to be perfect for Fall and Winter seasons.

Release details for these have yet to be released to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

