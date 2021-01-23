Sneakerheads have been blessed over the past year as numerous brands have come out with some incredible collaborations. Jordan Brand in particular has come through with some heat, and in 2021, it looks like they have a lot in store for their consumers. To start the year, Jumpman is kicking things off with a bang as they have teamed up with CLOT for an Air Jordan 14 Low and an Air Jordan 35, which is meant to be an "investigation of Chinese heritage."

While the Air Jordan 35 has already been shown off, the official images for the Air Jordan 14 Low have officially dropped and as you can see, the sneaker offers a unique aesthetic that is packed with references to Chinese culture. The stone upper is complemented by clay tones on the midsole, which delivers a colorway that will excite fans who have been hoping to add something unique and fun to their collection.

Both the CLOT x Air Jordan 14 Low and 35 will be coming out on February 11th although it will only be limited to certain retailers throughout the world. If you are in the United States, you can expect to see these at places like Social Status, Bodega, Kith, Lapstone & Hammer, and Trophy Room. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

