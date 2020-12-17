Clot has been a frequent collaborator of Nike and Jordan Brand's, so it only makes sense that Jumpman and Clot would be plotting on some new heat for 2021. A few months ago, it was revealed that Clot would be coming out with an Air Jordan 35, as well as an Air Jordan 14 Low. Over the past few weeks, teasers of the Jordan 14 Low have been making their way online. With 2021 on the horizon, the hype surrounding these kicks is now being thrown into high-gear, and thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have some new images of these shoes.

As you can see in the post below, Clot and Jumpman have opted for some tonal aesthetics as the colorway is officially listed as "Sepia Stone/Terra Blush/Desert Sand." The upper is comprised of a dark grey suede all while clay-toned highlights appear on the midsole. From there, light grey is placed on the tongue and the laces which helps create a clean aesthetic that will make these kicks truly stand out during the Fall and Winter months.

For now, a concrete release date has yet to be released so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.