Clot is one of the more well-known Jordan Brand collaborators out there as they teamed up plenty of times in the past. Every year, fans anticipate new collabs between these two and as we approach 2021, it seems as though new information is already starting to make it to the internet. In fact, this past week, @zsneakerheadz came through with some info that is sure to get fans excited.

According to the Instagram post below, Clot and Jordan Brand are planning to collaborate on the Air Jordan 14 Low and the yet to be released Air Jordan 35. The Jordan 14 Low colorway has been labeled as "Sepia Stone/Terra Blush/Desert Sand" while the Jordan 35 model is called "Sepia Stone/Metallic Gold/Desert Sand." There is a photoshop mockup of the 14, however the 35 has yet to get a real mockup due to the fact that the actual look of the silhouette is still unknown.

Based on the post below, it would appear as though these collabs are being slated for a 2021 although it remains to be seen if this is really the case. Stay tuned for updates on these drops as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.