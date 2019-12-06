CLOT founder Edison Chen and Jordan Brand recently teamed up for a couple of special edition Air Jordan 1 Mid collabs as part of Jordan's expansive "Fearless" collection.

The latest iteration is set to arrive on Saturday, December 7 but a number of sizes have already been sold on StockX, giving us a great idea of how much money you can flip them for this weekend. As it turns out, the CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mids are a resellers best friend right now.

The kicks are currently fetching nearly $500 on average, which is nearly four times as much as the $130 that they retail for. The limited edition collab comes equipped with a number of unique details, including a woven, nylon upper decked out with CLOT's signature logos. Additionally, the 1s feature a Chinese token-inspired lace dubrae that spells out "Jordan," a fadeaway Nike swoosh as a nod to MJ's legendary jumper, and hidden gold detailing underneath the wear-away upper.

Click here to secure your pair before the drop.

Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid/Nike

