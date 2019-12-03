Closer look at CLOT's latest AJ1 collab.
Jordan Brand has no shortage of special edition sneakers releasing in the final weeks of 2019, including the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11, Winterized "Loyal" Air Jordan 4 and the exclusive Doernbecher Air Jordan XIV. Additionally, CLOT founder Edison Chen and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan 1 Mid in the works, following up the all-black iteration that dropped on Black Friday.
The latest CLOT x AJ1 Mid collab comes equipped with a number of unique details, including a woven, nylon upper decked out with CLOT's signature logos. Additionally, the 1s feature a Chinese token-inspired lace dubrae that spells out "Jordan," a fadeaway Nike swoosh as a nod to MJ's legendary jumper, and hidden gold detailing underneath the wear-away upper.
Priced at $130, you can look for the CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mid to release this Saturday, December 7. Continue scrolling for the official photos.