Jordan Brand has no shortage of special edition sneakers releasing in the final weeks of 2019, including the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11, Winterized "Loyal" Air Jordan 4 and the exclusive Doernbecher Air Jordan XIV. Additionally, CLOT founder Edison Chen and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan 1 Mid in the works, following up the all-black iteration that dropped on Black Friday.

The latest CLOT x AJ1 Mid collab comes equipped with a number of unique details, including a woven, nylon upper decked out with CLOT's signature logos. Additionally, the 1s feature a Chinese token-inspired lace dubrae that spells out "Jordan," a fadeaway Nike swoosh as a nod to MJ's legendary jumper, and hidden gold detailing underneath the wear-away upper.

Priced at $130, you can look for the CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mid to release this Saturday, December 7. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid/Nike

