We've all been subject to receiving the wrong piece of mail before but an Austrian couple really took the cake when they opened a package they thought was a retail order of dresses but turned out to be a ton of Ecstasy. According to CNN, the package was sent from the Netherlands and was supposed to end up in Scotland.



"The originally planned cozy breakfast was quickly over and to the horror of the couple, it turned out that, though one of the packages did contain the two dresses, the second however had 24,800 Ecstasy tablets worth about €500,000 (roughly $550,000)," police said in a statement. "The (post) office was equally astonished, which is why the police, and subsequently the narcotics department of the City Police Command Linz, was informed."

When the woman first opened the package, she mistook the pills as "decorative stones" until her husband realized the real damage. Earlier this year, the Netherlands was reported as one of the world's largest drugs producers and drugs sent via mail "tripled from 137 kilograms (302 pounds) in 2016 to 460 kilograms in 2018."

"This is a live investigation and enquiries are ongoing," UK's National Crime Agency said of the recent Ecstasy case.