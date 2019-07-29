Steve Ballmer is best known as the hilarious and energetic owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. The man is one of the richest people in the world and he has dedicated his wealth to making the Clippers a better team. This Summer, they signed Kawhi Leonard and were also able to trade for Paul George. Now that the team is in a position to win a championship, Ballmer has revealed that the team will be moving into a new arena in Inglewood in 2024. This means they will be leaving the Staples Center behind, which is kind of a good thing since they share the arena with the Lakers who are a much more popular franchise.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times regarding the new arena, Ballmer explained how it wouldn't be out of the question for them to change their name entirely, although they would have to proceed with caution.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level,” he said. “I don’t anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans.”

If the Clippers were to change their name, what do you think would be an appropriate moniker? Based on Ballmer's words, it doesn't seem too likely but if it does happen, it would be interesting to see what they decide.