Andre Iguodala is one of the most seasoned veterans in the entire NBA and even if he may be well past his prime, there is no denying that he could be a big help to any team out there who needs him. As of right now, Iguodala is on the Memphis Grizzlies, although that is probably going to change as they don't intend on keeping him. Instead, the Grizzlies are hoping to trade him for some draft picks which can help go toward their future. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Grizzlies have a steep asking price for Iguodala and not many teams are trying to pay it. If a buyout were to occur, however, it is believed that the Los Angeles Clippers would be one of the first teams to pounce.

“If Iguodala is bought out, the Clippers will be among the first in line to try to sign him. But I don’t think a trade is realistic,” Buha wrote. “L.A. is already deep on the wings, and I’m not quite sure Iguodala’s a better player than, say, Moe Harkless.”

The Clippers have added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this offseason so adding Iguodala would give them a ton of depth moving forward. The Clippers seem to be all-in on winning a championship and a player like Iguodala would confirm that even more.