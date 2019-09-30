Los Angeles Clippers fans will have to wait until at least November before they get to see their new superstar duo in action together.

During an interview with SportsCenter on Sunday, All Star forward Paul George revealed that he will not play in the preseason and will miss the entire month of November as he recovers from surgeries he had on both shoulders this Summer.

"I will be out of the preseason," George told ESPN. "As of now, I'll be out of October fully, but who knows? We'll see. In the November range is our target date." "I'm where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting. I like where the progression is going."

According to ESPN, George had surgery on a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder, followed by surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder. The 29-year old All Star ranked second in the league with 28 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals per game.

The Clippers will kickoff the 2019-20 season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22. In total, the Clips have six games in October, including home games against the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, as well as road games against the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.