Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley is an absolute menace on (and off) the court and he has never backed down from the NBA's biggest stars including Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Pat Bev has made his disdain of LeBron and the Lakers, in particular, quite apparent in the last year and that intensity is only going to ramp up in the 2019-20 season as both teams are among the favorites to win the NBA title. In fact, Beverley reportedly made an effort to get under the skin of LeBron and the Lakers immediately after the team acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

During a recent appearance on The Woj Pod, ESPN's Brian Windhorst described how both Clippers and Lakers players were at the same restaurant in Las Vegas when the news broke, and Beverley made a point to gloat in LeBron's face.

"And so the deal actually gets done. [Adrian Wojnarowski reports] that Kawhi has not only agreed to sign with the Clippers, but the Clippers are trading half their future for Paul George, it’s a stunning development. And it all goes down while those players are at the same restaurant in various private rooms." "The story that I heard was that Patrick was making a beeline down the hallway of private rooms — sticking his head into all the rooms gloating about the Clippers’ giant haul — including into LeBron’s room."

Worth noting, the new-look Clippers will open the season at home against LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers on the NBA's opening night, October 22, which is now less than one month away. Be sure to clear your schedule accordingly.