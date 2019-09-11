Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley is sticking with the Three Stripes. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Beverley has re-upped with Adidas on a new multi-year sneaker deal.

Last season, the defensive menace primarily laced up James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 3, rotating between a plethora of colorways throughout the regular season and playoffs. Will Pat Bev stick with the Harden signatures when his former teammate transitions to the Harden Vol. 4, or will he opt for something different such as Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N Issue #1? We'll have to wait and see.

In 78 regular season games last year, the 31-year old guard averaged 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night, but we all know his best work is the type of stuff that won't necessarily show up in the box score.

The new-look Clippers will kickoff the 2019 season at home on October 22, as they host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of TNT's opening night double-header.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images