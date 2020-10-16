Paul George just came off of his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers and while it was less than fruitful, it certainly came with at least some positives. The Clippers proved themselves to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference and if they improve heading into next season, they have a real chance of advancing all the way to the NBA Finals. Of course, this will all be contingent on whether or not George starts playing a bit better come postseason time.

As for his signature shoe, George has been supporting the Nike PG 4 for the last year, and he continues to come out with new colorways. In fact, the latest offering to be shown off is this Clippers-inspired colorway that will certainly impress fans of the team. As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has a blue and red mesh upper with black and white highlights throughout. This model is undeniably inspired by the Clippers' uniforms and perhaps it is a sign that George is ready to run it back in L.A.

If you are hoping to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of November 1st for $120 USD.

Image via Nike

