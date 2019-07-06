The Clippers' ascension as the odds on favorite to win the 2020 NBA TItle was an inevitability the moment they acquired both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the same stroke of genius. That said, Caesar's in Las Vegas, never one to sleep on a big development, has updated their NBA Title odds for next year's playoffs in accordance with the surplus roster changes.

As depicted in the above Instagram post, the Los Angeles Clippers climb to top spot with a +275 over/under. In the second spot, Milwaukee clings to top billing, thanks to a successful offseason which saw mitigate their losses (Mirotic, and Brogdon) and retain Giannis' greatest accomplices, Brook Lopez, and 1st-time All-Star Khris Middleton.

As reflected in the Top 10 listing below, Toronto Raptors' inability to re-sign Kawhi Leonard has affected them greatly, to the tune of a 9 spot freefall down the rankings. Anthony Davis' acquisition takes the Lakers to no. 3 from a middling spot on the list. Toronto wasn't the only NBA franchise to lose ground, as Golden State drops out of the Top 5 due to Kevin Durant's departure, the loss of Andre Iguodala, and the injury layoff that'll be forced upon Klay Thompson next season.

Top 10 Title Odds via Caesar's in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers

Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors

[Via]